Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer underperforms in first week

Ranbir Kapoor is seen in a double role in Karan Malhotra's film

Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt

Shamshera Box Office Collection: Karan Malhotra directorial starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor has flopped at the ticket window. Released in theatres last Friday, the film marked the return of Ranbir Kapoor to movies after 4 years. While it had monumental expectations with the high-level promotions and exciting trailer, Shamshera underperformed at the box office. Over the weekend, the Bollywood film collected close to Rs 30 cr and saw a major drop on the subsequent weekdays. As the continued Shamshera saw a further drop in its earnings on Day 7.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 7:

Despite mega promotions, Ranbir Kapoor starrer is struggling even to earn Rs 50 crore in a week. The week 1 total is somewhere close to Rs. 40 cr nett. According to Box Office India, "The first week is looking to be 40.50 crore nett though there can be bigger drops over the next few days compared. Shamshera will need a 1 crore nett plus total on Friday to have any chance of reaching the 50 crore nett mark but getting over 1 crore nett on Friday will not be easy." ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt pens a strong note defending Shamshera's failure: 'I find it horrible...'

Ranbir Kapoor starrer is a flop!

Karan Malhotra's film failed to attract footfalls at the theatres. To address the failure, Malhotra took to Twitter, where he shared a heartbreaking note. He wrote: "My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you."

"I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera."

Sanjay Dutt's Post

Sanjay Dutt, who played the antagonist, Daroga Shuddh Singh in Shamshera also penned a long note expressing his displeasure over the feedback the film has been receiving. Sharing a long note, he captioned it, "Shamshera is ours!" similar to what director Karan had captioned his post earlier "Shamshera is mine!"

He also defended the cast of the film including Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, "Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you’ve never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It’s a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It’s a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later."

