Vijay Deverakonda introduces Aishwarya Rajesh in the latest poster of World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover stars Vijay Deverakonda opposite four female leads

Actor Vijay Deverakona who is currently busy prepping for the release of his next World Famous Lover took to his social media accounts to introduce the first female lead of the film. World Famous Lover stars Vijay opposite 4 different leading ladies: Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Isabelle Leite. On Wednesday Vijay announced that the four leading ladies of the film will be introduced through four different posters of the film.

Vijay shared the first poster featuring him with actress Aishwarya Rajesh. Sharing the poster of his Instagram, the actor wrote, "Seenayya and Suvarna This Valentines Day - World Famous Lover."

Vijay will be introducing the other 3 ladies in the next 3 days with different posters of the film.

4 Days

4 Lovers

4 Posters



Welcome to the World of #WorldFamousLover. pic.twitter.com/NwBlZgr2Q9 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 11, 2019

Earlier Vijay had unveiled his looks from the film in a poster that he shared with his fans. The actor could be seen sporting his bearded look with a cigarette in his hand

World Famous Lover is set to hit the theatres on Valentine's Day next year.