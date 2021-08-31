Seetimaarr Trailer Out: Ram Pothineni releases trailer of Gopichand, Tamannaah Bhatia's next film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YOURSGOPICHAND Seetimaarr Trailer Out: Ram Pothineni releases trailer of Gopichand's next film

Telugu actor Ram Pothineni on Tuesday launched the trailer of actor Gopichand's much-awaited film 'Seetimaarr'. The film, directed by Samapth Nandi, showcases the story of a girls' Kabaddi team, led by their coach played by Gopichand. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia plays the leading lady in the film.

The film's trailer gives a glimpse of the thrill and action that the film promises. Ram took to Twitter to release the trailer, as he wrote: "@YoursGopichand & @tamannaahspeaks look Fantastic! A BIG Screen experience for sure!#???????????????????????????????????? Good luck @IamSampathNandi"

The audience has been awaiting Gopichand's 'Seetimaarr' as the makers were waiting for a correct window for a theatrical release. The film will release in theatres on September 10. the film also stars Digangana Suryavanshi. "I'm enjoying doing south Indian films, and very grateful for the love and acceptance I've received. I want to balance between south Indian and Hindi films," Digangana said.

"I am paired opposite Gopichand sir. I play a quirky and energetic news channel anchor. I've shot with Gopichand sir and it has been a very pleasant experience, happy to work with him," she shared about her role in the upcoming film.

(With IANS inputs)