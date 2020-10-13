Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Radhe Shyam makers wish Pooja Hegde on birthday by sharing her first look from Prabhas starrer

It's Pooja Hegde's birthday today and fans cannot keep calm as the makers of her upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam has finally released her first look. On the actress's special day, her first look as Prerana from the period romantic drama also featuring Prabhas was shared. The actress in the picture can be seen sitting in what seems like a train in a foreign location. She is wearing a green dress along with a printed long jacket and a head scarf. Pooja will supposedly play the role of a music teacher while the Baahubali actor will be seen playing a palm reader.

Speaking more about the film it is directed by Telugu filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by UV Creations. For the unversed, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The look was shared by Prabhas on Instagram alongside a caption reading, "Wishing our Prerana a very happy birthday!" Have a look:

The first poster of the film was revealed by the actors in July this year. "This is for you, my fans! Hope you like it," wrote Prabhas while sharing the poster and Pooja captioned the first look as, "Our beautiful film has a beautiful name...here's our much-awaited first look."

The film went on the floors in January earlier this year. The Georgian schedule was completed by the team in March amid the coronavirus pandemic after which they returned to India safely.

Not just Prabhas and Pooja, Radhe Shyam will also have actors like Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. It is expected to hit the theaters next year.

Speaking about Pooja, she made her debut in acting through 2012 release Tamil movie Mugamoodi. Then she stepped into Bollywood through Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. To date, she has been a part of projects like-- Duvvada Jagannadham, Housefull 4, Saakshyam, Maharshi and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

