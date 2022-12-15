Mammootty apologises for 'body shaming' remarks against director Jude Anthany

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SABIRJR17 Mammootty and director Jude Anthany

Megastar Mammootty has tendered an apology for his 'alleged' derogatory remarks about actor-director Jude Anthany Joseph that he made during a teaser launch of the latter's film '2018'. The upcoming survival drama is based on the Kerala floods that happened in 2018. The movie is helmed by Jude Anthany, who is best known for the debut film Om Shanthi Oshana. During the teaser launch speech, Mammootty made remarks on the director's baldness. He said, "even though he (Jude Anthany) has fewer hair on his head, he is still intelligent." The netizens, who felt that the veteran actor body-shamed the filmmaker, criticized him for the same on social media.

Mammootty issues apology

Mammootty took to his official social media handles and expressed his regret for making such a statement. He noted that he would not make the same mistake again. Also, the actor thanked his fans for supporting him and pointing out the mistake. He wrote, "Dear all, I am sorry that some of you were offended by the enthusiastic words used by me to praise director Jude Antony at the trailer launch event of the '2018' movie that happened yesterday. Further care will be taken not to repeat such practices. Thanks for all the reminders."

Mammootty's statement during 2018 teaser launch

The actor had remarked that Jude is an intelligent man though he has less hair on his head. "Felt very happy after watching the teaser. Jude Anthany may not have much hair on his head, but he is an intelligent man."

The filmmaker too defended Mammootty's words and asked netizens to not misconstruct the statement that the megastar used to appreciate his talent. Reacting to the controversy, Jude said he was least bothered by the abovementioned statement. He stated that those concerned about him losing the hair should raise their voices against Bengaluru Corporation and various shampoo companies. He asked social media users not to manipulate Mammootty's "lovely words".

