Download Latest Tamil Movies: Where and How to watch Tamil films online, HD quality

Image Source : TWITTER Latest Tamil movies download: Here's how and where you can watch and download full HD South Indian movies. From Hotstar, Netflix to Amazon Prime, watch and download your favorite Tamil movies online.

Download HD Tamil Movies Online: Over the past few years, Tamil films have really grown in terms of storyline and audience reach. Tamil movies form an important part of the Indian film fraternity with the likes of south superstars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Suriya, and Vikram. The ladies are no exception either- Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Anushka Shetty, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh have also proved their mettle in the Tamil film industry. In 2019, several Tamil movies hit the cinema halls amid huge expectations and buzz. Right from the latest Kaappaan movie starring Suriya to Kichcha Sudeep’s blockbuster film Pailwaan, there are many Tamil new movies that have released this year.

In order to watch latest Tamil movies, it is always not possible to go to a nearby cinema hall every time. Sometimes the movie ticket prices are too high, and, on some days, you just don’t get the time or any companion with whom you can watch the film. In times like this, there is the option to stay back at the comforts of your home and, Download Free Latest Tamil Movies Online.

Latest Tamil Films 2019: What are the Tamil movies released this year?

Super Duper: Super Duper is a thriller Tamil movie featuring Harish Shankar and Varun Tej.

There are various legal platforms from where you can download and watch free Tamil movies.

Brand Babu (2019) NEW RELEASED Full Hindi Dubbed Movie

Download South Movies on YouTube

Popular video streaming website YouTube has tons of Tamil films that are easily available for download or instant view. One of the latest Tamil movies Echcharikkai is popular and free to download and watch on YouTube. Simply log on to www.youtube.com using your gmail or any other email account and, start watching your favourite Tamil films.

Hotstar: Download and Watch Free HD Tamil Films

Another video platform that has become popular these days is Hotstar. Go to www.hotstar.com and type Tamil Latest Movies on the search button and, you will be left spoiled for choices. While most Tamil films can be watched for free on the website, new Tamil movies may only be available for premium members. Don’t worry, Hotstar membership plans are reasonable: Rs 299 for a monthly subscription and Rs 999 for an annual membership.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tamil Movie Actress

Tamil film heroine Anushka Shetty

Download, Watch South Indian Films on Netflix

Netflix has really taken over the Indian audience by storm. If you are one of those who are looking for new Tamil movies online, then Netflix is a great option. Sila Samayangalil, Metro, Merku Thodarchi Malai and several other Tamil films are readily available here. However, a subscription is required to watch or download the movies. At present, Netflix offers three subscription plans in India—Rs 500 (Standard Definition and streaming on one device), Rs 650 (High Definition and streaming on two devices) and Rs 800 (Ultra HD streaming on 4 devices simultaneously). Just visit www.netflix.com/in/ and get hold of aweome Tamil films online.

Amazon Prime: Watch and Download Tamil HD Films

Like Netflix, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime to watch movies online. You can sign up for monthly or one-year Prime membership, by visiting www.amazon.in/prime. You will be charged Rs.129 per month or Rs.999 per year for the Prime membership. Also, if you have subscribed to the monthly plan then your membership will auto-renew every month.