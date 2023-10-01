Lal Salaam: Rajinikanth's new poster OUT; film's release date finally UNVEILED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New poster of Lal Salaam

After Jailer, Rajinikanth's next big project is his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's directorial Lal Salaam. The makers of the film on Sunday surprised fans with a fresh poster and also unveiled the much-awaited release date. In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen playing an extended cameo role. Lal Salaam stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles and former Indian cricket team skipper Kapil Dev also has a special cameo in the film.

Check out the new poster:

Along with the poster, the makers wrote, ''Lal Salaam to hit screens on Pongal 2024.'' However, exact date is yet to be revealed but it is sure that Lal Salaam will hit the big screens in January.

The new poster features Rajinikanth in a red colour pallete format.

About the film

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the film is produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran. In the film, Rajinikanth will be seen as Moideen Bhai and it will revolve around cricket and friendship, as per the earlier poster. The music of the film is composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. It will be released in theatres in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The production of the film started in March this year and the shoot took place majorly in Mumbai, Chennai and Pondicherry. In May, a picture of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev surfaced online from the sets and in his post, the actor said that it is his 'privilege' to be working with the legendary cricketer.

Also Read: Ritesh Agarwal, founder of OYO Rooms, becomes newest and youngest shark on Shark Tank India 3

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha-starrer Kushi makes its OTT debut | Know full details

Latest Entertainment News