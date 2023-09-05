Jailer producer gifts lavish Porsche to music composer Anirudh Ravichander | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Jailer producer gifts lavish Porsche to music composer Anirudh Ravichander

Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer scripted history by shattering records at the box office. Starring Rajinikanth, the action-thriller hit the silver screen on August 10 and continues to roar in theatres. To celebrate the grand success of Jailer, film's producer Kalanithi Maran treated music composer Anirudh Ravichander with a swanky Porsche.

In the video shared by the official handle of Sun Pictures, producer Kalanithi Maran and musician Anirudh Ravichander can be seen gushing over the luxury car worth Rs 1.50 crore.

The video caught the attention of fans who congratulated the music composer on his new Porsche. A fan wrote, "SO FUCKING WORTH EVERY GIFT POSSIBLE FOR THIS MAN… 50% of the success goes to him. Every frame he has gone his justice to become a blockbuster." Another fan commented, "Deserved... I don't know if there has ever been a film where BGM has been such influential in the success of the movie..Ani deserves at least half the credit for Jailer's success."

A few days back, Kalanithi Maran gifted a brand-new BMW X7 to Rajinikanth. The car is worth Rs 1.70 crore. The superstar also received a check of Rs 100 crore from the producer.

After crossing the Rs 500 crore mark, Jailer is now approaching the Rs 650 crore mark. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the numbers on Twitter, now X, and revealed that the film collected Rs 2,39 crore in Week 4 Day 5 in theatres. The total earnings of the film is at Rs 640.18 crore.

Made on a total budget of Rs 200-240 crore, Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles.

