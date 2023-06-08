Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dhoomam Trailer OUT: Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam suspense thriller is a race against time

Dhoomam trailer OUT: The makers of the upcoming suspense thriller 'Dhoomam' dropped the intriguing trailer video of the film on Thursday and it instantly became a rage on the internet. The trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the intense world of the movie. Written and Directed by Pawan Kumar, Dhoomam features an ensemble cast including Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali, Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

In 'Dhoomam', Avi (Fahadh) and Diya (Aparna) find themselves entangled in a race against time. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their very existence. As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety.

Fahadh Faasil, known for his remarkable performances in movies like "Vikram," "Pushpa," "Joji” is in a riveting portrayal, commands the screen with his intense presence, while Aparna Balamurali, the 'Soorarai Pottru’ fame lead, adds layers of complexity to her character, leaving audiences intrigued. The trailer showcases the versatility and promises to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

Check out the trailer here:

The music for 'Dhoomam' is composed by the talented Poornachandra Tejaswi. His haunting melodies and gripping background score add depth and intensity to the movie, enhancing the overall cinematic experience. Celebrated cinematographer Preetha Jayaram, renowned for her stunning visuals in acclaimed films, has captured the essence of 'Dhoomam' with her remarkable cinematography, creating a visually immersive world. Suresh, vastly experienced editor having previously collaborated with Pawan on the critically acclaimed film 'U Turn', brings his exceptional editing skills to 'Dhoomam'.

'Dhoomam' marks Hombale Films' debut in the Malayalam film industry and the next big release following the tremendous success of Raajakumara, the 'KGF' series and 'Kantara'. The movie is originally in Malayalam and will be released across 300 plus in screens in Kerala alone.

