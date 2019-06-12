Nerkonda Paarvai Trailer Out: Thala Ajith fans are going crazy all over social media!

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nerkonda Paarvai starring Ajith Kumar, Vidya Balan & Shraddha Srinath

Thala Ajith Kumar is considered as a massive superstar down south. The actor predominantly works in Tamil cinema, in addition to that he is also a motor car racer. The 48-year-old actor who almost has a career spanning 29 years had played various roles in his films. His recent film Viswasam, directed by Siva came up with surprising figures at the box office.

Thala Ajith is back with a bang as the superstar stepped into Amitabh Bachchan shoes and is all set to release the trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai alongside Vidya Balan. The 40-year-old actress was last seen in her film Tumhari Sulu. Ever since then, she has been keeping away from the cameras. Vidya was recently spotted in Bali having a fun time in the beach to beat the summers.

Ever since Boney Kapoor declared his Tamil venture the fans are going crazy. The first poster of Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai looked every bit enormous and promising. The poster has increased the curiosity among fans and all the film buffs were waiting for the trailer launch. The trailer was set to launch on Wednesday evening at 6 PM. This film is quite special for both Boney Kapoor and Ajith Kumar, late Sridevi always wanted to see Boney work with Ajith. The film is set to unleash on August 10, 2019

Nerkonda Paarvai is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. Ajith Kumar will be seen in the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Shraddha Srinath will be playing Taapsee’s character. Vidya Balan will be seen in a cameo opposite to Thala Ajith.