Image Source : YOUTUBE Maari 2: Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's Rowdy Baby is the first South Indian song to cross 600 million views on YouTube

The fast-paced song, Rowdy Baby from Dhanush and Sai Pallavi starrer 'Maari 2', was released before the release of the film in December. While the lyric video has got 66 million views, the video song that was released on January 2 has crossed over a whopping 600 million views on YouTube, making it the first South Indian song to achieve the feat.

The song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has Dhanush and Sai Pallavi shaking their legs.

Prabhudheva has choreographed for this all-time favourite peppy and fun number. Wunderbar Films, which produced Maari 2, recently took to Twitter to make an announcement about the new record. Meanwhile, last seen playing an accidental gangster in Vada Chennai and later in Hollywood film, The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir, Dhanush will be seen in an upcoming film Asuran, which is being directed by Vetrimaaran.

The song was choreographed by actor-dancer-director Prabhudheva and the swift movements by the actors were lapped up by music and dance lovers alike. Dhanush himself has written the lyrics for the song for which he has lent voice along with Dhee.

