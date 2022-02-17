Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer shatters records with 257 million-plus views in 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ LOTRONPRIME The Rings of Power series will release on September 2

Expected to be the biggest and the most expensive show in the history of TV till now, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power has been long anticipated by the fans. The LOTR fandom has been stoked about the prequel series for a long time and the first look/trailer revealed during the Super Bowl 2022 halftime show has shattered viewership records, setting the right tone ahead of the September premiere.

As per streaming giant Amazon, the trailer clip of a minute-long duration was watched by 257 million-plus viewers. This the highest viewership for any trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl. "Thanks to everyone who made this possible. The big game was just the beginning of our journey," streaming network and studio behind the show shared on Twitter.

Amazon marketing boss Ukonwa Ojo said the response to Rings of Power "has been immense." "In introducing the upcoming series to viewers, our goal has been to ensure we are positioned at the epicenter of pop culture while remaining true to the Tolkien universe. It's been incredible to see the amazing reaction to each marketing beat that we unveiled over the past month," Ojo told SyFy about the upcoming series.

"The Super Bowl was always designed as the ultimate payoff for fans; a teaser of this magnitude deserved to be debuted during the biggest annual television and sports event of the year. This record-breaking achievement belongs to our fans, and we look forward to continuing to take them on an incredible journey leading up to the fall debut," Ojo added.

Based on JRR Tolkien's fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history when the rings were forged by Sauron, the epic drama will premiere on September 2, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power is led by showrunners and executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay. Headlining the ensemble cast are Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle and Sir Lenny Henry.

A second season has already been ordered by Amazon.