Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey, Poulomi Das to participate in Kangana Ranaut's show? Watch

As the reality show, Lock Upp is nearing its premiere, Kangana Ranaut is seen putting celebrities all around the city behind the bars. On Saturday (Friday 19), the actress dropped a new promo of the show, hinting at the third contestant and why she is being locked up. Kangana, who will be hosting the show had said before that she has a keen eye for the kind of people she would want to see locked up in her show.

The video shows a sizzling and equally controversial girl, who is seen turning heads as she enters a restaurant, texting her beau about how fun last night was. Just as she sits to order a steaming hot cappuccino. Kangana's men apprehend this beautiful young lady for being 'steaming hot'. Shocked, the young stunner replies, "It's not a crime to be hot!" but no one is in the mood to listen.

As the caption of the video read, "Daring hai inki pehchaan, Internet par lagaati hai aag Guess who’s in #LockUpp?" there are speculations that its either Poonam Pandey or Poulomi Das who will be entering the show. The internet seemed divided as some users said that it is actress Poonam Pandey while some said it is Poulomi Das. One of the users wrote, "She's Poonam Pandey Aavaaz se lag Raha hai." Another said, "Ye mujhe poulomi paul das jsi lg rhi hai lkin voice to match nhi ho rhi."

There will be 16 popular celebrity contestants locked up in Kangana Ranaut's jail. They will compete for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

Few names who are expected to participate in the show include Divyanka Tripathi, Manav Gohil, Hina Khan, Shweta Tiwari, Surbhi Jyoti, Urfi Javed, Aditya Singh Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur, Chetan Bhagat, Harsh Beniwal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vir Das, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, comedian Munawar Faruqui and others.

'Lock Upp' will be streaming from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

-with IANS inputs