Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut files FIR against comedian during stand-up comedy show; Is it Munawar Faruqi?

Actress Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachaari Khel has gotten everyone on the edge of their seats. On Friday (February 18), the show's makers unveiled a video revealing one of the contestants, who seems to be a controversial comedian. "Contestant No - 2 Arrested. From one controversy to another, cancelled shows se hain yeh bothered. Guess who's in #LockUpp?," the caption of the video read.

In the video unidentified stand-up comedian is seen cracking some jokes and the comedian is whisked away from his gig. The game, it seems, is about the start, and Kangana Ranaut is sure to keep the livewire excitement going. Ever since the video was released social media is abuzz that comedian Munawar Faruqi will reportedly participate in Kangana Ranaut's 'Lock Upp'.

As the caption hinted at the performer's shows getting cancelled, social media users were quick to guess that it is Munawar Faruqui. "This is Munawar for sure," a netizen commented. "Yaaay....our Munawar is back" another one wrote.

In the show, 16 controversial celebrities will be put together in a lock-up for months and will be stripped of their amenities. Kangana will be seen hosting the show which will be streamed live on ALTBalaji and MX Player. The celebrity contestants will soon be revealed to the viewers who can also interact with them and be a unique part of the show.

Speaking of Munawar, in 2021, he was arrested by the Indore Police in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.