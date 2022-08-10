Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6: Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's episode premieres tonight; how to watch online

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6: After Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan's fun episode, Karan Johar is back with a set of new guests on the 'Koffee' couch. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan will witness the Kapoor brother-sister duo gracing the show. Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor will be seen making some shocking and revelations with brother Arjun Kapoor. It will also mark Sonam's first on-screen appearance ever since her pregnancy announcement. Recently, the promo of the upcoming episode was dropped which left the audience more excited as it looked packed with lots of laughter and fun moments. You will get to see, Sonam at her usual, candid best, while brother Arjun Kapoor can't help but complain whether he's been called on the show to be a subject of jokes and roast. Here's when and how to watch Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's Koffee With Karan episode online:

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6 Guests

The new episodes of Koffee With Karan Season 7 will see Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sipping some hot Koffee together with host Karan Johar.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 6 Date and Time

Koffee With Karan S7 episode 6 streams tonight (Thursday) at 12am on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to download the Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor KWK episode online?

Koffee With Karan is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar. Viewers will have to pay for the Disney+Hotstar premium subscription to watch Koffee With Karan S7 online and download Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor episode as the free service won't let you stream premium content.

Koffee With Karan 7 Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's Episode Highlights

The episode is going to feature the powerful brother-sister duo Sonam and Arjun and it does look like a laugh riot.

Sonam lit the episode with her sass and had many funny moments with Arjun.

The duo will also be seen sharing some heartfelt stories of their childhood along with some interesting revelations about their love, family and professional life.

Sonam will be seen revealing some secrets about her brothers ‘dating lives.’ Sonam hints that almost all her friends have had sexual relations with her brothers.

On the other hand, Arjun will be seen mimicking Sonam Kapoor and indulging in more fun banter with the mom-to-be.

Koffee With Karan 7 Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor's Episode Promo

