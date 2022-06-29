Wednesday, June 29, 2022
     
  5. Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spot Deepika Padukone at Paris Airport, see what happens next

Deepika Padukone has been hitting headlines for representing the country on a global platform. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora celebrated the actor's birthday in Paris.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who were holidaying in Paris to celebrate the latter's birthday are now returning back to Mumbai. After painting the town red, the couple is coming back to the bay and guess what, the duo spotted Deepika Padukone at the Charles de Gaulle airport! Well, not literally, they spotted the actress' latest brand advertisement. First, Arjun took to his Instagram stories to share his excitement and wrote, "@deepikapadukone Desi touch to the videsi holiday. Soo bloody proud seeing this at the Paris airport."

Then, moments later, Malaika also shared the same video and wrote, "So damn cool @deepikapadukone Eternal trendsetter."

In the video, Deepika is seen holding Louis Vuitton's new Dauphine bag. She was recently signed by Louis Vuitton as their House Ambassador. Deepika is the first Indian to be signed as the luxury brand's House Ambassador.

Deepika has been hitting headlines for representing the country on a global platform. Last week, Deepika was spotted posing for pictures with Hollywood star Rami Malek and Egyptian actor Yasmine Sabri at a 'Cartier' event in Spain.

She also made heads turn at the Cannes Film Festival with her dazzling outfit choices. She was invited as a jury member at the festival.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra meets Priyanka & Nick's daughter Malti Marie; calls her 'most beautiful' | WATCH

Deepika Padukone upcoming projects 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pathaan', which is all set to release on January 25, 2023. 'Pathaan' marks Deepika's fourth collaboration with SRK after 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express' and 'Happy New Year'. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in 'Fighter', which will be released in September of next year. Apart from these two projects, Deepika is also a part of 'Project K' -- featuring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, and 'The Intern' Hindi remake.

(ANI)

