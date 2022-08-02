Tuesday, August 02, 2022
     
Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5: Kareena Kapoor-Aamir Khan lambast Karan Johar for asking about sex life

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan will be taking Karan Johar's case for asking his guests about their sex lives. While Bebo will be bringing her 'Poo' self to the show, Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist wouldn't be holding back either. Watch the video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2022 12:02 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 5: Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are the newest guests on Karan Johar's chat show. The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, will see glam meet sass as Bebo and Aamir go unfiltered on the Koffee couch. While Kareena is known to speak her mind, the audience will see Aamir going the 'Poo' way too. Together, the two Bollywood stars will take KJo's case and lambast him for asking celebs about their sex life. 

For its fifth episode, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been a strong part of Koffee with Karan, is back for her seventh stint. The much-awaited episode hints at sizzling conversations around the industry, their style statements, and the speed of some stars wrapping their films. Kareena Kapoor Khan, true to her reputation as Bollywood’s diva, brings to the episode her iconic ‘Poo’ self, especially when judging the fashion sense of others. Her sass by her side, Kareena Kapoor Khan points out how Aamir Khan finishes a film in over 200 days while Akshay Kumar does the same in 30 days. Also, Aamir Khan and Karan Johar's friendly equation comes to light as the former displays a no-holds-barred personality on the show. “Whenever you do your show, someone or the other cries,” said the Khan candidly.

With the two explosive stars on the couch, this episode promises viewers about celebrities' secrets, leg-pulling and a lot of fun. Watch the promo video here:

The new season of Koffee With Karan has been unravelling the fun, candid sides of celebrities with guests like Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar and Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday till date. 

Hotstar Specials Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams on Disney+ Hotstar, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire. 

Koffee with Karan Season 7 Ep 5 will premiere on Thursday, at 7 PM.

