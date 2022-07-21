Fast and Furious 9: When and where to watch Vin Diesel, John Cena's F9 saga in India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAM_STEVEOLA Fast and Furious 9

Fast and Furious 9: After a long wait of almost a month, there's an exciting update for the fans of the Fast and Furious universe. Now one can watch Vin Diesel and John Cena starrer 'Fast and Furious 9' from the comfort of their home. The high-octane gripping thriller, 'F9: The Fast Saga' showcases enthralling action sequences from across the globe including London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi. The story leads back to Dominic Toretto who is forced to put his retirement on hold when Cipher, the dangerous cyberterrorist, escapes with the help of Jakob, Dominic's estranged brother who is an international terrorist.

Where to watch Fast and Furious 9?

Fast and Furious 9 is available on Amazon Prime Videos in India.

When to watch Fast and Furious 9 in India?

Audiences in India can watch the latest instalment from July 21.

Fast and Furious 9 trailer

Meanwhile, Diesel is busy shooting for the tenth part. Rita Moreno, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Ludacris, Cardi B and Scott Eastwood are also a part of the film.

The upcoming movie has been penned by Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau, with Louis Leterrier coming aboard to direct following Lin's exit, days into production. Diesel is producing alongside Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare, as per Deadline. The upcoming part has been titled 'Fast X'.

-with ANI inputs

