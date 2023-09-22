Elvish Yadav did NOT receive Rs 25 lakh on winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; YouTuber reveals 'paise bhej...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELVISH YADAV Elvish Yadav

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who won Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has recently made a surprising claims. During an appearance on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, he stated that he has not yet received the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh that he was supposed to receive on winning the Salman Khan hosted show. The conversation between Elvish and Shehnaaz began when the latter asked him about buying a third phone since he was already seen with two.

In response, Elvish mentioned that he already owns three phones and humorously added that he will buy a fourth phone when the Bigg Boss makers send him the Rs 25 lakh prize money ("Chautha bhi lenge, jab bigg boss vaale Rs 25 lakh bhej denge). Shehnaaz Gill expressed her shock at this revelation, remarking, " (Ye toh galat hai) This is wrong."

Elvish Yadav created history by becoming the first wild card contestant to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. Even though he entered the show mid-way, his immense popularity helped him lift the trophy by defeating Abhishek Malhan. He claimed to have received an astounding 28 crore votes in just 15 minutes after the finale episode. However, despite his victory, it appears that there have been delays or issues regarding the prize money, which has left him with doubts about receiving it.

After eight long weeks, Elvish Yadav was declared the winner of Salman Khan-hosted show, while Abhishek Malhan was announced as the runner-up. The other finalists were Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt. The YouTuber from Haryana took home the trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash prize. Interestingly, he’s the first wild card to ever win a reality show. His journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2 was hilarious and fun-filled. Elvish used the words ‘Systumm hang’ quite often making it popular among his fans.

Elvish Yadav entered the show as a wildcard after four weeks and managed to carve a niche for himself in the house as well as among fans. Elvish had many heated arguments with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar and Falaq Naaz. However, his friendship and loyalty for Abhishek did not go unnoticed and he was loved by the fans.

