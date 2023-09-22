AP Dhillon BREAKS silence on cancellation of Shubh's Still Rollin India tour, says 'not hate...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE AP Dhillon and rapper Shubh

Punjabi-Canadian singer-rapper Shubh aka Shubhneet Singh recently addressed the cancellation of his India tour amid the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada. In response, another prominent artist, AP Dhillon, has shared a message on Instagram emphasising the importance of 'spreading love and not hate.' For the unversed, Shubh had faced criticism and tour cancellation over allegations of supporting the Khalistan cause. This controversy prompted discussions within the Punjabi music and entertainment industry.

Taking to his Instagram, AP Dhillon wrote, "I try to stay out of all the social mania as it is clear to me that regardless of what I say or do, it is a lost cause... someone, somewhere is going to spin the narrative to their liking and create more division. As an artist, it has become almost impossible to stay focused on your craft and do what you love. I try to be mindful of everyone's sentiments but it has gotten to a point where we have to second and triple guess our every move due to fear of unintentionally fuelling even more division."

He further added, "Special interest and political groups constantly use our (artists') public image as a chess piece to further their agenda, while we are just trying to make art that helps people on individual level, regardless of their colour, race, religion, nationality, gender etc."

"Spread love not hate. Let's start thinking for ourselves and not let hateful influences program our beliefs. We are ALL one. let's not let man-made social constructs divide us. Division has gotten us to this point but unity is the key to the future...," Dhillon stated.

Another statement on Shubh's tour cancellation was also shared on the page of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. "Sidhu consistently advocated for his people, only to be unjustly labelled a terrorist without substantiated evidence. Regrettably, a similar fate has befallen Shubh. A single Instagram Story, posted with benevolent intentions, has unexpectedly ignited a torrent of national animosity. It raises the question of why artists hailing from minority communities seem to consistently face such adversity, either through persecution or silencing. Music transcends caste and religion. We lost Sidhu due to this prevailing hatred. When will this end?”

Earlier, Shubh too reacted to his Still Rollin India tour. Shubh issued a lengthy statement over recent happenings tumbling his hard work and progress, "I'm extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India," he said. Speaking of the preparations ahead of his Still Rollin tour in India, Shubh said he was practicing with his 'heart' and 'soul' for the last two months. "And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans."

