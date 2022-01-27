Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani to debut alongside Huma Qureshi in series 'Mithya'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani to make debut with 'Mithya'

Maine Pyaar Kiya fame Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to make an entry into the entertainment industry with Rohan Sippy's psychological thriller-drama series 'Mithya'. The makers of the show announced Avantika's arrival in showbiz with the first poster of the show presenting the young starlet along with co-star Huma Qureshi.

After Abhimanyu Dassani arrived in the entertainment industry with the internationally acclaimed 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in 2018, now Bhagyashree's daughter is setting her foot in the glamour world.

The poster features Avantika Dassani sporting an intense look building intrigue for the dark and gritty premise of the psychological thriller drama. Opting for an unconventional and experimental debut with a twisted tale of two female leads, Avantika Dassani promises a power-packed character in her first-ever on-screen experience.

Sharing her excitement for the debut and shedding light on her first project, Avantika Dassani says, "It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that have warmly welcomed a newbie like me. Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had to make it."

Set in Darjeeling, the series navigates through the conflicted relationships between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi and her student Rhea, played by Avantika Dassani. What sparks off as a classroom conflict, soon spirals out of control, triggering adverse psychological combat between the two women leading to fatal consequences and shocking revelations.

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production and directed by Rohan Sippy, Mithya, a six-part series is supported by Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.