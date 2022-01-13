Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
5 reasons why ‘Human’ should be on your binge list this weekend

Human on Disney+ Hotstar which stars Shefali Shah, Seema Biswas, Kirti Kulhari, and Ram Kapoor, among others, is centred on the idea that saving lives comes at a high cost of taking a large number of them. While there is a connection, some innocent youth see it as a way to make quick and easy money. When a large number of people die as a result of drug testing, mayhem ensues.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 10:59 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEFALI SHAH

Poster of Human

With the plethora of releases on OTT, this week new wen show'Human' is gaining much limelight on social media. The show based on human clinical drug trial features an ensemble cast of popular faces. Shefali Shah will be seen portraying Dr Gauri Nath, heading the Manthan Hospital in 'Human' alongside Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava and Mohan Agashe. Here are 5 reasons why 'Human’ needs to be on your watchlist this weekend!

The Unique Plot - Human is a story that centers around human clinical drug trials, a topic hitherto never explored before. A suspense thriller that delves deep into a world which people are unaware of! A complete eye opener. 

Shefali Shah - National Award Winner Shefali Shah steps in to the layered role of Dr. Gauri Nath and in her own words, this has been the most complex role she has ever played. All the more reason to watch the series!

Kirti Kulhari - For the first time ever, multi-faceted actor Kirti Kulhari is essaying the role of a doctor. The trailer gave a brief glimpse of her role and has only left us wanting for more!

Vipul Amrutlal Shah & Mozez Singh - With the power-packed direction of Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the 10 episode series is sure to blow our mind away. The directors have put together an impactful narrative which touches upon different aspects of human character.

Ensemble Starcast - Along with Shefali & Kirti, Human boasts of a stellar starcast comprising Seema Biswas, Ram Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa amongst others who are sure to impress all of us with their acting prowess. 

Starring actors Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, Human will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards. Watch the trailer here:

