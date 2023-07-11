Squid Game 2 go ahead with filming despite controversy of BIGBANG’s T.O.P being part of it?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM K-Drama Squid Game 2

The makers of Squid Game 2 have reportedly begun this week, even though T.O.P joining with no issues. According to a report, filming for the reality series started in Seoul and Incheon, with Lee Jung Jae completing his first recording secretly.

Former K-Pop boy group BIGBANG member T.O.P joined the filming as planned. T.O.P. is expected to play the role of a retired idol entering the competition, and his role is known to be more important than previously expected.

Despite the looming controversy surrounding the show’s cast, Squid Game 2 held its first script reading recently. No official statement from Netflix nor director Hwang Dong Hyuk was released.

For the unversed, in 2017, Choi Seung Hyun aka, T.O.P was found guilty of consuming illegal marijuana and received a two-year probation sentence. In 2019, he announced that he had no intention of joining the entertainment industry again. However, in April 2022, he became part of BIGBANG’s digital single Still Life following which he left YG Entertainment. Recently, T.O.P. revealed through an SNS that he is no longer part of the group.

Meanwhile, new additions for Squid Game 2 include Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home), Jo Yu-ri of Iz*One, Kang Ae-sim (Move to Heaven), Lee David (The Fortress and Svaha: The Sixth Finger), Lee Jin-uk (Miss Granny and Sweet Home), Roh Jae-Won (Missing Yoon and Ditto) and Won Ji-an (Heartbeat).

All these controversies have caused fans to be concerned about the image of the show, and they also reportedly have criticized the director for going through with the casting. Many have refused to watch the show as well.

Squid Game was released in 2021 on the OTT platform Netflix and within a short span of time garnered a global fan base. The show is based on the story of citizens who gamble their lives to win a life-changing cash prize. Through a lineup of terrifying and brutal childhood games, players are fatally eliminated until there’s one left standing. Fans might have to wait a bit longer before returning to the games.

