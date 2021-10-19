Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHERLYN/RAJ/SHILPA Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra file Rs 50 crore defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have filed a defamation case against Sherlyn Chopra. This comes after Sherlyn on October 14, filed a complaint against Raj and Shilpa for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment. For the unversed, Sherlyn had filed a fresh complaint with the Mumbai Police and accused the couple of sexually and mentally harassing her. She also alleged that the businessman threatened her many times because of which she withdrew the case against him.

Now, Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty's lawyers have slapped a defamation suit on Sherlyn for Rs 50 crore. The statement read "The entire allegations made by Ms Sherlyn Chopra against Mr Raj Kundra and Ms Shilpa Shetty Kundra, are concocted, false, fake, frivolous, baseless, without any evidence, even to Ms Sherlyn Chopra’s knowledge, and have been made with an ulterior motive to defame and extort money". The statement further claimed that Shilpa Shetty is not at all involved in any of the working affairs of the JL Stream App."

"It is nothing but an audacious attempt by Ms Sherlyn to drag Ms Shilpa Shetty’s name to create unwanted controversy and gain media attention. The allegations are nothing but an afterthought, wherein Ms Sherlyn Chopra, is arraigned as an Accused, in C.R. No. 02/2020, Nodal Cyber Police Station.

Ms Sherlyn Chopra, has committed offences u/s 499, 550, 389 and 195(A), of Indian Penal Code, 1860. We have complete faith in the Indian Judiciary, and we would be initiating civil/criminal proceedings against Ms. Sherlyn Chopra before the competent court of Law, for Justice. We have put a defamation of Rs 50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra," the official statement added.

Meanwhile, addressing the media at the Juhu police station on October 14, Sherlyn said, "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation." Levelling further allegations against Raj Kundra, Sherlyn Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had visited her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her.

