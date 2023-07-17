Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite after two decades, more deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sahil Khan and Sharman Joshi

The superhit Jodi of Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are coming back together on the big screens after a long gap of 20 years. The duo has delivered two big hits earlier in Style (2001) and Xcuse Me (2003). The films were low-budget films but surprisingly performed well at the box office and even after their release, both films have been loved by millions either on TV or on the OTT platform.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handles along with more information about the upcoming project. The film will be directed by Sam Khan, who will also pen down the script for the film. Milap Zaveri will be responsible for the screenplay and dialogue for the -yet-to-be-titled film.

The upcoming flick will be produced by Hitesh Khushalani and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi, and Ishaan Dutta.

More about Sharman and Sahil's film career

After delivering the superhits, Style and Xcuse Me, Sharman and Sahil had a completely different professional career. On one hand, Sharman continued to work in Hindi films and delivered some of the most successful films. 3 Idiots, Life In A... Metro, Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, and Hate Story 3 are some of the biggest films of his career.

On the other hand, Sahil was not much into the film industry and was seen in only a few projects from 2003 to 2010. All those films even failed to impress the audience and failed miserably at the box office. he then went on to pursue a different path and became a fitness trainer. However, he remained mostly in the news for his controversies with Ayesha Shroff and Negar Khan.

Latest Entertainment News