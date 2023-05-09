Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police issues lookout notice against accused

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Salman Khan

Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) against a man accused of sending threatening email to actor Salman Khan. The suspect is a resident of Haryana and is pursuing medical studies in the UK. He had allegedly emailed threatening messages to the 'Dabangg' star in the name of gangster Goldy Brar in March. Following this, the Bollywood superstar was provided Y+ security.

Salman, who has been receiving death threats for a long time now, recently opened up about how he is dealing with it. During an appearance at India TV' show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Salman told Rajat Sharma, "Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security," he said.

"I am doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' 'they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once'. So, I got to be very careful," he added. The actor admitted that he often gets scared seeing "so many guns " around him. "I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (points towards god) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Sheras around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days," Salman shared.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan and Rakhi Sawant receive death threats via mail from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Salman received death threat via mail

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR. The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant demands Z security from PM Modi after alleged death threat: 'Jab Kangana ko...'

Latest Entertainment News