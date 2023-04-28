Rakhi Sawant demands Z security from PM Modi after alleged death threat: 'Jab Kangana ko...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rakhi Sawant

Days after Rakhi Sawant received death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to stay out of Salman Khan's case, the actress has demanded Z security from the government. The gang has apparently 'threatened' to kill Salman Khan in Mumbai and asked Rakhi Sawant 'to not get involved in the case', warning her of the consequences. The email was reportedly signed by Gujjar Prince and was referred to as the last warning. Following this, she claimed that she will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh soon for the same.

Rakhi argued that if Kangana Ranaut can get security, then she could also get it. "I am going to meet Modi ji for Z security. I will also be meeting Rajnath (Singh) ji. When they can provide security to Kangana Ranaut, why cannot I get it. She (Kangana) wasn’t even threatened. I received threats. I have the email too," Rakhi said.

Earlier, a caller threatened to kill the 'Tiger' actor on April 30. Identifying the caller as Rocky Bhai, the police said that he hails from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, He is said to be a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante). The investigation for the same is underway and police have stepped up the security of the superstar.

Salman received death threat via mail

On March 18, the Bandra police registered an FIR (first information report) against three persons -- gangsters Bishnoi, Brar and one Rohit -- for allegedly sending a threatening e-mail to Khan's office. The FIR was registered on the basis of a police complaint lodged by one Prashant Gunjalkar, who according to cops, frequently visits the Bandra-based residence of the popular filmstar and runs an artist management company.

When Gunjalkar was present in Khan's office on Saturday afternoon, he noticed an email had come from the ID "Rohit Garg", the official said quoting the FIR. The e-mail stated Khan must have seen the interview given recently to a news channel by Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with Goldy bhai, adding "there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (next time he will receive shock). The FIR was registered under sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy), 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) under the Indian Penal Code.

