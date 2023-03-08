Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar LEAKED online: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor starrer TJMM leaked

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar is out now for audiences to critique. Helmed by Luv Ranjan, the romantic comedy released today, March 8. The film's early reception has been positive. Unfortunately, the film has reportedly been leaked online. The film's download links have appeared on the internet. That has sparked uncertainty regarding the movie's box office performance.

In the past, many films have been leaked online just a day before the release or on the release day. Ranbir and Shraddha's TJMM has apparently been pirated online. Numerous unauthorised websites have uploaded full HD download links for the newly released flick. Piracy is a problem in today's society, and it has an impact on the box office statistics of many movies.

Meanwhile, according to the official synopsis of the film, "Madness ensues when a 'Player' in the world of romantic relationships finds a girl who's a worthy opponent. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a film that believes Love is a battle of wits. Let the love games begin."

Shraddha and Ranbir are sharing screen space for the first time. It is written and directed by Luv Ranjan, who is known for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and 'Akaash Vani'. It is produced by Luv Films and T-Series Films. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor also play pivotal roles in the rom-com. The music of the film is composed by Pritam and all the songs are hits. Ranbir is also occupied with his next film, 'Animal'. Unlike 'Animal' which is a gangster drama, his film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is for all age groups.

