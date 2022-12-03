Pinky Irani, who introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh Chandrashekhar, sent to judicial custody

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI; INSTAGRAM/JACQUELINE Pinky Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez

Pinky Irani, who had introduced Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has been sent to judicial custody by the Patiala House Court. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) interrogated Irani in police custody for three days, taking her to Tihar for recreation. She will be in judicial custody till December 21. However, EOW demanded that Irani be sent to judicial custody for 30 days. She was arrested in the case on November 30 for aiding the crimes of Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

The EOW said that the accused needs to be sent to judicial custody for 30 days to prevent him from committing any further offense, to properly investigate the offense and prevent the accused from causing disappearance or tampering with the evidence in any manner.

At the time of her arrest in November, Police said, "During investigation, Pinky Irani, a resident of Mumbai, had joined the investigation at EOW office today and after having sufficient evidence against her, she has been arrested in the case involving Sukesh."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi on Friday joined the probe of Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline Fernandez. Fatehi is being grilled by a team of elite officials of the anti-money laundering agency. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Fatehi had been named as an accused.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi had recorded her statement as witnesses in the case.

Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to the Bollywood actresses.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this case before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later on in February, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani.

Sukesh has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to take the gifts from him.

