Paris Hilton-Carter Reum welcome baby girl, name her after THIS city

Model-actress Paris Hilton on Thanksgiving surprised her fans across the globe after she announced that she and her husband Carter Reum have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. Fans became more excited after Hilton revealed the name of her newborn. The 42-year-old model shared the news by posting a pink baby outfit with the name 'London', revealing the gender and name of her little one. After initially confusing fans by not revealing if the baby was on the way or had already been born, Paris clarified in a TikTok comment that her daughter had already arrived and wrote, ''My princess has arrived!!''

As per a report by dailymail.co.uk, this is her second child with her husband Carter. Earlier, the duo welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate in January. Hilton also shared a sweet snap of her baby boy to Instagram Stories, proudly calling him a "big brother."

Why Paris Hilton choose the name 'London' for her newborn?

While the news of her second child's arrival has come as quite the surprise, the name itself does not. Hilton opened up in a live chat episode of her podcast on March 1 that she had picked out the name London if she ever had a daughter over 10 years ago.

"I'm really excited for Phoenix to have a baby sister one day—named London. It's my favorite city and I've always wanted to name my daughter London," she said.

"I had actually picked that name for a long time now, probably over 10 years. I always wanted London. I love that name for my daughter," she added.

After Phoenix was born via surrogate in January, Hilton revealed in late February she underwent IVF treatments in an effort to have a daughter.

