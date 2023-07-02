Kichcha 46 Demon War Begins teaser out: Kichcha Sudeep returns with action and gore

Follow us on Image Source : SNAPSHOT Kichcha Sudeep

Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep is back to win the hearts of millions of his fans with Kichcha 46, Demon War Begins. The makers dropped the teaser of the film on Sunday that promises action and gore. The film will mark Kichcha's 46th film of his career.

The intense teaser opens with a terrified man driving a bus with Kichcha Sudeep in it. The actor can be seen pulling out bullets from his body as blood and a decapitated arm can be seen around him. Kichcha then kills the driver, who can be seen morphing into multiple faces. Kichcha smokes a roll and says, "I'm not a hero, I'm a demon."

Watch the teaser of Demon War Begins here:

Kichcha Sudeep shared the teaser of Demon War Begins with his fans on social media. With the teaser, a new poster of the film was also released. Soon after the teaser release, fans started reacting to it and hailed the actor for such a powerful teaser. One user called him a 'Box office Badshah'. Another user wrote, "Mass, Mass, Mass."

Helmed by the debutant, Vijay Karthikeyan, Demon War Begins will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The teaser of Kichcha 46 was to release last month but it got delayed. The full star cast of the film has not been revealed yet. Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Anup Bhandari's Vikrant Rona alongside Neetha Ashok, Nirup Bhandari, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

