Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spotted dining with friends in New York | WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are undoubtedly the most-loved celebrities in Bollywood. The couple, who got married in December 2021, is vacaying in New York of late. A new video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Vicky and Katrina are spotted dining with friends at a restaurant in New York.

In the viral video, the couple can be seen having quality time with friends and enjoying a conversation at the diner. The video was shared by a fan on Twitter who wrote, "Casually spotting Vicky Kaushal n Katrina Kaif! Your sis was too shy to say anything."

Watch the viral video here:

In another video that went viral on Reddit, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal could be seen eating at a restaurant while a fan captures them from the seat beside them.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif shared a new series of pictures on Instagram from her vacation with her husband Vicky. In the first picture, the actress can be seen seated at a table inside a restaurant and is all smiles as she looked at the camera. In the last picture, she can be seen enjoying her beverage. Katrina wore an off-shoulder floral maxi dress.

Reacting to the pictures, Vicky Kaushal replied with a read heart and heart eyes emoticons.

Check out Katrina Kaif's pictures here:

Earlier, a video of the couple chatting with Alia Bhat at the airport lounge in Mumbai went viral. In the short clip, Alia could be seen hugging Vicky as she entered the lounge. Later, the trio sat together around a table and had a conversation.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 6, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwana in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi while Vicky Kaushal was seen with Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

