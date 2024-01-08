Golden Globes Awards 2024: Oppenheimer bags 5 awards, checkout the full winners list here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Golden Globe Awards 2024: Oppenheimer bags 5 awards, checkout the full winners list here

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and many other celebrities attended the Golden Globes ceremony. The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. And the full list of winners has been revealed. Let's see who grabbed the Golden Globes Awards 2024.

See the full winners list here:

Best Film- Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Best Actress- Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Moon

Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Moon Best Film (Musical/Comedy)- Poor Things

Poor Things Best Actor (Musical/Comedy)- Paul Giamatti for The Holdover

Paul Giamatti for The Holdover Best TV Series Drama- Succession

Succession Best Actress (TV Series)- Sarah Snook for Succession

Sarah Snook for Succession Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy)- The Bear

The Bear Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, TV Film – Beef

– Beef Cinematic and Box Office Achievements– Barbie

Barbie Best Original Song - What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas from Barbie

What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas from Barbie Best Original Score- Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer

Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer Best Actor (Drama)- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer Best Actress (Musical/Comedy)- Emma Stone for Poor Things

Emma Stone for Poor Things Best Director- Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer Best Animated Film- The Boy and the Heron

The Boy and the Heron Best Actor (in a TV Series)- Kieran Culkin, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession Best Actress (TV Series – Musical/Comedy)– Ayo Adebiri in The Bear

Ayo Adebiri in The Bear Best Non-English Language Film- Anatomy of a Fall

Anatomy of a Fall Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on TV- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical/Comedy)- Jeremy Alan White for The Bear

Jeremy Alan White for The Bear Best Screenplay– Justin Truitt and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall

Justin Truitt and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series- Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

Matthew Macfadyen for Succession Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey for Oppenheimer

Robert Downey for Oppenheimer Best Supporting Actress– Da'Wayne Joy Randolph for The Holdovers

