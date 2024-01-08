Golden Globes Awards 2024: Oppenheimer bags 5 awards, checkout the full winners list here

Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and many other celebrities attended the Golden Globes ceremony. The 81st edition of the Golden Globes was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. And the full list of winners has been revealed. Let's see who grabbed the Golden Globes Awards 2024.
See the full winners list here:
- Best Film- Oppenheimer
- Best Actress- Lily Gladstone for Killers of the Moon
- Best Film (Musical/Comedy)- Poor Things
- Best Actor (Musical/Comedy)- Paul Giamatti for The Holdover
- Best TV Series Drama- Succession
- Best Actress (TV Series)- Sarah Snook for Succession
- Best TV Series (Musical/Comedy)- The Bear
- Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, TV Film– Beef
- Cinematic and Box Office Achievements– Barbie
- Best Original Song - What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish and Finneas from Barbie
- Best Original Score- Ludwig Goransson for Oppenheimer
- Best Actor (Drama)- Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer
- Best Actress (Musical/Comedy)- Emma Stone for Poor Things
- Best Director- Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer
- Best Animated Film- The Boy and the Heron
- Best Actor (in a TV Series)- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Best Actress (TV Series – Musical/Comedy)– Ayo Adebiri in The Bear
- Best Non-English Language Film- Anatomy of a Fall
- Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on TV- Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais Armageddon
- Best Actor in a TV Series (Musical/Comedy)- Jeremy Alan White for The Bear
- Best Screenplay– Justin Truitt and Arthur Harari for Anatomy of a Fall
- Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series- Matthew Macfadyen for Succession
- Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey for Oppenheimer
- Best Supporting Actress– Da'Wayne Joy Randolph for The Holdovers
