From PK to Dangal, Aamir Khan's top Christmas releases you shouldn't miss

'Mr perfectionist' of Bollywood Aamir Khan has always delivered many distinguished films in his career post Lagaan. These flick have not only managed to impress the audience but have also ruled the box office charts. Not many must have noticed that most of these films have arrived as gifts on the Christmas holidays. Being a perfect family entertainer, Aamir Khan's films on Christmas garnered tremendous love from the masses. So, let us have a look at the actor's top Christmas releases.

Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's directorial Taare Zameen Par was his first film to arrive during the Christmas period. The film co-starring Darsheel Safari alongside Aamir Khan touched the hearts of the cinephiles. The film released in 2007 was a blockbuster.

Ghajini

Aamir Khan returned to the commercial space and the genre of mass masala entertainer with 2008's Christmas release, Ghajini. The film was received positively by the audiences and also opened the prestigious Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office.

3 Idiots

The iconic film 3 Idiots, which marked the first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani roared at the box office. The film released on Christmas of 2009 proved its mettle at the ticket window. Audiences lauded the film for the storywriting, performances, comedy, and music and it minted over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan continued the streak of Christmas releases with the 2012 release, Dhoom 3. The third installment of the heist action thriller broke the many box office records and Aamir's film became the biggest blockbuster of the Indian cinema with the collections of over Rs 280 crore.

PK

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani returned with their second collaboration in the year 2014 with the social comedy-drama PK. The film went on to become an all-time blockbuster of Indian cinema with the box office gross collection of Rs 448.74 crore.

Dangal

Aamir Khan's last Christmas release was Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Dangal. The film shook the global box office with collections of over Rs 2000 crore.

