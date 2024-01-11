Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday Special: Lesser known facts about the 'Dangal' girl

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fatima Sana Shaikh

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who became a household name after the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, January 11, 2024. She was recently in the news for her role in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Sam Bahadur wherein she played the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. On the occasion of her birthday, we have listed down some of the lesser-known and interesting facts about the actress.

She began her acting career at a very young age and worked as a child artist in the 1997 superhit film Chachi 420, starring Kamal Haasan and Tabu. In the film, she played the role of Kamal Haasan's daughter, Bharti.

She also appeared in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer One 2 ka 4.

She took a break from acting and returned to showbiz and did small and supporting roles in films like Akaash Vani, Bittoo Boss, and Tahaan.

Not only films, Fatima has also tried her hands in the television industry. She has acted in some of the popular TV soaps including Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo.

Her father Vipan Sharma, hails from a Hindu family, while her mother Raj Tabassum is an Islam follower.

Before making an acting debut as a lead in films, Fatima Sana Shaikh worked as a photographer and as an assistant cinematographer for a few ad films.

In 2009, Fatima received The German Star of India award for her role in Tahaan.

She will next be seen in Ul Jalool Ishq, also starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in key roles. The shooting of the film began on January 9 and the actress took to her Instagram handle to express her 'happiness'.