Image Source : TWITTER Coronavirus: Akshay Kumar shares poster of new song 'Muskurayega India' with Ayushmann, Kartik and others

The entire country is fighting against the novel coronavirus by following the 21-day lockdown implemented by PM Narendra Modi. In the wake of the same, superstar Akshay Kumar and actor Jackie Bhagnani have come up with a special initiative, which will create a sense of positivity in the people of India. The initiative is nothing but a new anthem 'Muskurayega India' which will have a lot of other Bollywood stars. In the hour of this crisis, all are giving each other a message to stand firmly and in the wake of the same, the motivational song will be released on 6 April, in which well-known stars of the film industry will show solidarity for positive thinking.

The first look of the song which has been made under the banner Cape of Good Films was shared by the Sooryavanshi actor on Twitter as he wrote, "At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.@Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani." The song has been crooned and composed by Vishal Mishra and penned by Kaushal Kishore.

At a time like this when our days are clouded with uncertainty and life has come to a standstill, bringing you a song of hope. #MuskurayegaIndia song out at 6 PM today.@Jjust_Music #CapeOfGoodFilms @VishalMMishra @jackkybhagnani pic.twitter.com/GN5QZ3x0yO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 6, 2020

Akshay was quoted by Mid Day as saying, "At a time when our days are clouded with uncertainty, and life has come to a standstill, we want people to be certain of one thing — everything will be back to normal and all we need to do is put up a united stand against this pandemic. This song is one step towards doing that."

While Jaccky added, "Akshay sir and I felt the only thing that helps, in times of uncertainty, is hope. The proceeds from this song will go towards supporting the central and state governments' efforts in fighting the virus."

The report further stated that the song will feature stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday who have shot their portions at homes and then the compilation for the music video has been done.

