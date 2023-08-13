Before Jailer, here's list of Rajinikanth's top 5 highest grossing flicks

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Rajinikanth's films which are also one of the highest grossers of his career.

Rajinikanth is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Jailer, as the film is shattering several box office records not only in India but also in international circuits. The film has grossed over Rs 200 crore in just three days of its release. With the Independence Day holiday around the corner, the film is expected to benefit from it. The legendary actor has once again proved why he is termed as Thalaiva. This is not the first time, his film is performing exceptionally well at the box office but he has a string of such films. We have listed down some of these.

Darbar - The action thriller flick was written and directed by A R Murugadoss. In the film, Rajinikanth played the role of a police officer after a long gap of 27 years. Despite receiving mostly mixed reviews from film critics and the audience, the film managed to earn Rs 247.80 crore worldwide.

2.0 - The science fiction action film was directed by S Shankar. It was the most expensive Indian film at the time of its release. It was made on a massive budget of around Rs 500 crore. Its worldwide collection stood at Rs 723.30 crore.

Enthiran - The science fiction action film also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Danny Denzongpa. Its worldwide collection stood at around Rs 300 crore.

Kabali - The action drama film was written and directed by Pa Ranjith. It also featured Radhika Apte, Dhansika, Winston Chao, Kishore, and John Vijay in supporting roles. The film collected over Rs 500 crore in its lifetime theatrical run.

Lingaa - Also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Shetty, and Jagapathi Babu in important roles, the film was made on a huge budget of over Rs 100 crore. The film reportedly made over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

