WATCH: Ankita Lokhande gives shoulder to father's mortal remains

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM VIDEO Ankita Lokhande's father passed away on Saturday at 68

Actor Ankita Lokhande lost her father Shashikant Lokhande on Saturday, who passed away in Mumbai at the age of 68. His last rites took place at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Sunday. The actor also carried her father's mortal remains on her shoulder along with her husband Vicky Jain. The funeral was attended by her family members and friends from the TV and film industry. Shraddha Arya, Aarti Singh, Aparna Dixit, and Kushal Tandon were among the few celebrities who were present at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared several videos on his Instagram page featuring Ankita Lokhande and her family, and friends at the funeral.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal follows Sam Manekshaw's footsteps, attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

At the funeral, Ankita broke down where she was supported by Vicky and her mother. The reason for the death of Ankita's father is still unknown. Both Ankita and Vicky are yet to comment on the same.

Here's how Ankita wished her father on Father's Day

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan unveils new teaser of Jawan's song 'Chaleya'

The actress took to her Instagram handle to wish her father on Father's Day along with a long note. ''Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwari,'' she wrote.

Latest Entertainment News