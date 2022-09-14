'Who Wore 'Em Better,' asked Arjun Kapoor in a throwback pic; see Malaika Arora's reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MALAIKAARORAOFFICIAL Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Paris Vacation

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood, have been grabbing the attention of netizens lately with their adorable PDA. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to treat both his and Malaika Arora’s fans and followers by dropping some throwback pictures from their Paris trip. The couple faced massive trolling when they disclosed their relationship in public, but they fought all odds and stood true to their love. The duo does not shy away from sharing their mushy pics on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, we can see Arjun and Malaika donning the same sunglasses from Burberry and Arjun's caption says it all. Yes, sharing two throwback pics from their vacation, he wrote, " Who wore em better??? Swipe right to know my answer!!!". As soon as Arjun dropped these pics, Malaika was quick to write in the comment box, "Hmmmmm me". Well, it is quite clear that our hot diva surely sported the sunnies better. The actor is clearly setting major boyfriend goals with this sweet gesture toward his girlfriend. Arjun Kapoor looks his casual best in the picture, in a black t-shirt cap. Malaika Arora, on the other hand, looks stylish in a white bralette top which she paired with a striped shirt and statement necklace.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun opened up about how his life changed with Malaika's presence. He said, "Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it."

Coming to the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently jetted off to London for the shooting of his upcoming untitled project. This project will mark Arjun Kapoor’s second collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar, after their upcoming project, 'The Lady Killer'. The actor will be also seen in Kuttey, the Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial, along with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, and Kumud Mishra.

