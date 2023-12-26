Alia Bhatt with Raha sleeping peacefully in arms and Ranbir Kapoor spotted at airport | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Raha

Ever since Raha Kapoor's face was revealed, fans couldn't get enough of the baby. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on the occasion of Christmas, made a public debut with their daughter and soon after that photos went viral within no time. Today, the family were spotted at the airport, as they were prepping to jet off to an unknown destination to celebrate the New Year. The heartwarming video of Raha Kapoor sleeping peacefully in Alia Bhatt's arms is doing rounds on social media. Alia Bhatt looked cool in a white top with black joggers.

Ranbir Kapoor looked cool in a charcoal black sweatshirt-sweatpants with sunglasses. They were seen at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. Fans flooded the comment section to express their love for the family. One user said, "They are gonna be good parents". Another user said, "Raha is so cute, can't take eyes from yesterday's pics". The third user said, "Raha is so Beautiful". Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were with their daughter Raha for Christmas lunch for the family.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala. She made her Hollywood debut alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. The Karan Johar directorial minted good numbers at the box office.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine 1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

