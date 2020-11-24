Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HONEYSINGH Yo Yo Honey Singh's new song 'First Kiss' will leave you tapping your feet. Watch video

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and new artiste Ipsitaa have unveiled their new track, First kiss. The rap star says a lot of effort went into getting the lyrics of the track right, so that girls could connect to it. The peppy track got viewed 4.4 million times on YouTube within a few hours of its release on Tuesday. The words are penned by rapper Lil Golu, Hommie Dilliwala and Singhsta, and aim at conveying a rush in one's veins when one falls in love for the first time.

"'First kiss' is a fun track which talks about what one goes through when they fall in love. We wanted to create a song that has an international feel to it and resonates with our youngsters. So, we made sure that everything, from the casting to the technicalities, was planned according to international standards. I put a lot of effort into the lyrics so that girls can connect to it. Ipsitaa has done a great job," said Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Added Ipsitaa: "I feel extremely fortunate and grateful to be starting my career with Honey Singh. He is a legend and is loved by millions of people all over the world. 'First kiss' is really special because working with him has taught me so much. He wanted to convey the core essence of this song through a female voice and I am honoured to be a part of this amazing song."

Honey Singh previously announced the song with a fun video on Instagram with the caption: "#FIRSTKISS dance rehearsals ka fun time. Let me show you all the fun and masti of the rehearsals!! #yoyohoneysingh #24nov #yoyonewsong."

The composition and recording of the song took place in January this year and the music video was supposed to be shot in Miami. However, due to the Covid-19 breakout, the makers decided to change the location and shoot the video in Dubai in March. However, India went under lockdown.

Watch the full 'First Kiss' song here: