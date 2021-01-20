Image Source : PR FETCHED Sukhbir Singh's latest song 'Nachdi' crosses 17 million views in just 10 days of its release

Famous Singer and 'Prince of Bhangra' Sukhbir Singh is back with his latest track titled ’Nachdi’ and the world premiered it recently. The song was released on television, radio, and all social media platforms, and in only 10 days, it crossed a record-breaking 17 million + views on YouTube. This song is written and composed by Sukhbir Singh himself. The highlight of the song is its music video features six dancers from six different countries. The dance has been performed keeping in mind all norms of social distancing and encourages people to gradually come forward and enjoy the normal life and start partying after lockdown imposed due to Covid-19 while maintaining the guidelines set by the government.

"For most of my songs and videos, I usually say it was hard work but for this track, I'd say it was soul-work. The video required slick clubbing elements where I wanted to do something interesting, so I brought in six dancers from six countries -- the UK, the USA, Germany, France, Japan and Jamaica -- and let them groove in their own styles to give the video an authentic, euphoric vibe. While this was my concept and music, the idea and incorporating beats in the most authentic form made the experience come alive" says Sukhbir.

The party track has Sukhbir's signature vogue and super-catchy rhythm that pulls you out of your chair and onto the dancefloor. Most amazingly, Sukhbir at 51 danced to the tune so gracefully and energetically which spellbound everyone. As always, he oozes charisma as you see him in his element, reveling in music. The video was shot in London by Simon Fellows, World Health Organization conjointly created Sukhbir's most well-liked videos like ‘Ishq’, ‘Punjabi munde’ and ‘Gal ban gayee’. To give this track global appeal, he brought in talented dancers from around the world. They all groove in their own styles to give the video an authentic, euphoric vibe that makes you feel like you’re in the club with them.

Talking regarding bright hope in coming days, Sukhbir said, "As fashionable because it sounds, ‘Nachdi' has been within the creating for several years. This year, throughout imprisonment, whereas reminiscing and paying attention to previous recordings, I found this gem and set to create it shine once more. Since then, I needed to unharness it at the start of 2021 as an illustration of the hope to induce the planet to begin partying another time."

Sukhbir Singh's Bhangra music varies from fusion to pure Punjabi at times. His Bhangra is a fusion of Bhangra with rap, techno and reggae. His famous song includes Oh ho ho ho(2017) from the film Hindi Medium, Gal Ban Gayi (2016), Sauda Khara Khara (Good Newwz) and many more chartbusters.