Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif grab eyeballs with uber-cool dance moves in song 'Na Jaa'

Ahead of the release of 'Sooryavanshi', the makers on Wednesday (November 3) unveiled the Punjabi song 'Na Jaa' from the film. It is the recreated version of singer Pav Dharia's song of the same name. The new track features none other than Sooryavanshi's lead actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Sharing the link of the song's video, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Time to put on your dancing shoes as the biggest party anthem of the year is here. #NaJaa Song out now." The music video is undoubtedly a feast for the eyes as Akshay and Katrina ooze energy and oomph with their uber-cool dance steps in the track.

Even fans couldn't resist praising Akshay and Katrina's dancing skills. "You both are slaying," a fan commented. "Loved it. You guys have set the dance floor on fire," another one wrote. The new version of 'Na Jaa' is sung by Pav Dharia and Nikhita Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is all set to release in the theatres on the occasion of Diwali ie November 5. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film which was supposed to release last year got postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. While Akshay will be seen as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi,' Katrina will be playing the role of actor's love interest in the film.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh will have cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is a continuation of the cop action 'Singham' universe, which began with the Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singam' and 'Singham Returns', then expanded with 'Simmba', starring Ranveer Singh and Devgn, and now is going forward with Akshay's character.

