Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar recreates 'Jai-Veeru' moment with director Rohit Shetty

Akshay Kumar recreates 'Jai-Veeru' moment with Rohit Shetty

The magic created by the combination of Jai and Veeru in the iconic movie 'Sholay' is everlasting. Ahead of the release of 'Sooryavanshi', actor Akshay Kumar gave fans a glimpse of his Jai-Veeru moment with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted a picture of Rohit riding a bike while he can be seen sitting behind him. Describing the image, he wrote, "Our Jai-Veeru moment, when @itsrohitshetty took a break from blowing up cars. But for mind-blowing action." Akshay and Rohit's Jai-Veeru moment has garnered several likes and comments from netizens.

"Hahhaha... caption," an Instagram user commented. "Perfect Picture," another one wrote.

Recently, Akshay recreated his iconic 'Phir Hera Pheri' side stance while promoting his much-awaited movie 'Sooryavanshi'. Taking to his Instagram handle, Akshay shared a picture in which he could be seen recreating the pose of his 2006 blockbuster 'Phir Hera Pheri' character Raju. He could be seen sporting a snake print shirt and sunglasses, perfectly reflecting Raju's pose who posed in a bold printed shirt and black sunglasses. "Side wala swag!" wrote Akshay on his Instagram handle as he introduced his 'waiting pose' for 'Sooryavanshi' to hit cinemas.

Speaking of 'Sooryavanshi', it is finally releasing in theatres on November 5 after facing several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film will see Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP 'Veer Sooryavanshi'. It also features Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Vivan Bhatena, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer and Jaaved Jaaferi. Ajay along with Ranveer Singh's cameo appearances.

'Sooryavanshi' is Rohit Shetty's ambitious project that brings alive his cop universe. The action film is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is based on a script by Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sanchit Bendre and Vidhi Ghodgadnkar and an original story by Shetty.

