Neha Kakkar releases new song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Watch video

Neha Kakkar releases song 'Khyaal Rakhya Kar' with husband Rohanpreet Singh's song, watch video

Singer Neha Kakkar released her single titled "Khyaal Rakhya Kar" on Tuesday. The song is a rendition of Neha's song with the same title, which starred former Bigg Boss contestants, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana.

The song starring Neha and Rohanpreet portrays a story of a childhood romance between the duo and then getting married, followed by them expecting a baby. The song doesn't just end here. There is a turn in the story of events when Rohanpreet dies after the car crash in the video. Followed by Neha giving birth to their child.

The song's music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while its lyrics are penned by Babbu. This song marks the third collaboration of the duo after Nehu Da Vyaah and Ex Calling.

On Friday, Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a picture with her husband Rohanpreet. While fans are now used to her lovestruck photos with Rohan but what grabbed the eyeballs was her baby bump. Neha flaunted her pregnant belly in the picture and wrote, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar."

The picture left fans surprised as they thought Neha was actually pregnant. Commenting on her post, beau Rohanpreet Singh said, "Ab Toh Kuch Zyada Hi Khyaal Rakhna Parhega Nehuuuu." The Instagram photo is too cute for words. As soon as Neha shared the post, her fans flooded it with wishes and congratulations.

Later on, the couple released the poster of the song putting a full stop to all apprehensions of Neha's pregnancy.

Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot in October as per the Sikh wedding ceremony Anand Karaj. She had shared her wedding photographs on social media along with pictures clicked at her haldi and Mehendi ceremonies.