Mika Singh video featuring Priya Banerjee to release after 3 years

A music video actress Priya Banerjee had shot for singer Mika Singh a few years ago will see the light of day during the ongoing lockdown. "I am looking forward to this music video that I had shot almost three years ago with Mika. I heard the song when he approached me with it and fell in love with the song, but it never came out. I guess he finally has the time to release the song during lockdown, so he's decided to name it 'Lockdown' as well," said Priya.

Talking about the song, she shared: "It's a remake of an old Bollywood song and I'm sure people will love it just like his other tracks."

Mika has already posted some photos of the two together, hinting that he will drop the song soon.

In the past, the "Baarish" actress had also featured in a music video for "Angel eyes" singer Raghav.

