Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni to feature in music video, check out the first poster

Bigg Boss 14 fame and close friends Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are up with their next project together. The duo is teaming up for a music video together. They will soon be seen in Tony Kakkar's music video titled Tera Suit. The video will be dropped online on Monday, March 8. Produced by Desi Music Factory, the song has music and lyrics by Tony.

Aly and Jasmin shared the first look of the song on their Instagram handle with a picture of the video. "And the surprise is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March. Producer : @anshul300 Label : @desimusicfactory Music & Lyrics: @tonykakkar Directors : @gurdas13 @parthgurdasmedia @gurdasmediaworks Video Supervisor: @raghav.sharma.14661," Jasmin wrote.

On the other hand, Aly wrote, "And here it is #TeraSuit by @tonykakkar ft. @alygoni & @jasminbhasin2806 Out on 8th March."

In another post, Aly stated, "Bassss teen din aur @jasminbhasin2806 @anshul300 @tonykakkar @raghav.sharma.14661 #terasuit 8th March #jasly #alygoni #SherAly."

For the song's poster, Aly is dressed in an orange tracksuit paired with a white t-shirt, while Jasmin wears a white top and black pants. She additionally dons a cap.

Meanwhile, the couple realised their love for each other during Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin was also Aly's connection during the family week. Jasmin entered as a contestant on the show premiere while Aly soon joined the latter as a support. He also stepped out of the house, in order to save Jasmin and then re-entered as a wild card contestant.

After the show, Jasmin accompanied Aly to Kashmir where she celebrated his birthday along with his family members. Pictures and a video of Aly cutting the cake and Jasmin standing beside him went viral. The couple became friends while shooting the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.