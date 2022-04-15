Friday, April 15, 2022
     
Hanuman Jayanti 2022: 5 best versions of Hanuman Chalisa to play in Lord's devotion

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, it is a custom to devote some time to remembering the Lord and praying to him. In the service of the Lord, Hanuman Chalisa is played so that the almighty is pleased. 

April 15, 2022
Hanuman Chalisa
Play Hanuman Chalisa in the Lord's devotion

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated by the devotees on April 16 across India, Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this occasion and praying to him will wash all your sins and ease troubles. It is believed that Lord Hanuman is the saviour of the age and there is a very strong belief in Hindus regarding his grace and powers. The tradition is to play and recite the Hanuman Chalisa in the Lord's service. Doing this not only brings positive energy inside the house but also pleases the Lord. 

Below are the 5 best versions of Hanuman Chalisa that you should play on Hanuman Jayanti 2022. 

Breathless Hanuman Chalisa

Shankar Mahadevan's breathless version of the Hanuman Chalisa is an impressive take on the devotional prayer. 

Bhushan Kumar and Hariharan's version of Hanuman Chalisa 

This one is a timeless classic. 

Shekhar Ravjiani's version of Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Chalisa with English lyrics

Hanuman Chalisa with animated video

For young devotees, here is Hanuman Chalisa prayer with an animated version. 

 

