Hanuman Jayanti 2022: 5 best versions of Hanuman Chalisa to play in Lord's devotion

Follow us on Image Source : PR HANDOUT/SHEMAROO BHAKTI Play Hanuman Chalisa in the Lord's devotion

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated by the devotees on April 16 across India, Lord Hanuman is worshipped on this occasion and praying to him will wash all your sins and ease troubles. It is believed that Lord Hanuman is the saviour of the age and there is a very strong belief in Hindus regarding his grace and powers. The tradition is to play and recite the Hanuman Chalisa in the Lord's service. Doing this not only brings positive energy inside the house but also pleases the Lord.

Read: Hanuman Jayanti 2022: 5 popular temples to visit on THIS occasion to seek lord's blessings

Below are the 5 best versions of Hanuman Chalisa that you should play on Hanuman Jayanti 2022.

Breathless Hanuman Chalisa

Shankar Mahadevan's breathless version of the Hanuman Chalisa is an impressive take on the devotional prayer.

Read: Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Read complete Hanuman Chalisa here in English

Bhushan Kumar and Hariharan's version of Hanuman Chalisa

This one is a timeless classic.

Shekhar Ravjiani's version of Hanuman Chalisa

Hanuman Chalisa with English lyrics

Hanuman Chalisa with animated video

For young devotees, here is Hanuman Chalisa prayer with an animated version.