Grammy 2023: Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab bags another Grammy nomination | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AROOJAFTAB Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab's Instagram upload

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab already made history by being the first-ever singer who won the Grammy award this year and yet again she has grabbed another spot in the much-anticipated list. She bagged the nomination for second consecutive year for 'Udhero Na' in the best Global Music Performance category. She won the first Grammy for the song 'Mohabbat', she wrote the song when she was just 15.

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of New York Times Grammy nomination for the year 2023. Sharing the news she wrote, 'Oh my oh my oh my' in the caption.

Later Arooj also shared a video message expressing her joy about the nomination and said, “Oh my God! Udhero Na has been nominated for a Grammy. Congratulations to me and to Anoushka Shankar, Maeve Gilchrist and Nadje Noordhuis. So, I’m very emotional and very glad and I’m really, really, just, I don’t even know. I’m in this hall of a ship, we’re about to perform in about 20 minutes or so. I don’t know how I’m going to do that but this is great. So, thank you,” she concluded. Aftab captioned this post, “Congratulations to me! Yes, congratulations to you and Anoushka Shankar."

Arooj's song 'Udhero Na' also grabbed the attention of former US President Michele Obama. He shared a list of his favorite tracks which had the name of Arooj's song.

The other singers nominated for the same category are Matt B and Eddy Kenzo for 'Gimme Love', Burna Boy for 'Last Last', Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro for 'Neva bow down', Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode for 'Bayethe'. The Grammy award is scheduled to take place on February next year.

For the unversed, Arooj Aftab has had quite a tumultuous journey in her life. She was born to Pakistani parents who were expatriates in Saudi Arabia. She returned to her hometown of Lahore, Pakistan, when she was approximately ten years old. It was here that she taught herself how to play the guitar and progressively developed her vocal style while listening to international performers like Billie Holiday, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Mariah Carey, and Begum Akhtar.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh wraps Cirkus shoot, shares smiling picture with Rohit Shetty and Varun Sharma

Also Read: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's director Kabir Khan auditioned over 2,000 girls for Munni's role

Latest Entertainment News