BTS surprises fans with live performance of their latest track ‘Take Two' | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS turns 10

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a name that the whole world knows. Fan or not, ARMY or not, everyone must have heard the title of this group from South Korea. Who would have thought that a boyband from a small company would now have taken over the world and celebrated their 10 years of togetherness? It is a beautiful moment for the members but also a bittersweet one as they cannot be together on this special day. Jin and J-Hope are currently enlisted in the military completing their mandatory service while the rest of them focus on solo projects. Even though they are apart, the boys and their bond have only grown stronger.

To celebrate this day, the members even surprised fans with the live performance of their latest track ‘Take Two’. The group gathered to serenade their ARMY. It was produced by SUGA and EL CAPITXN with RM and J-hope also participating in the lyrics, including a message of gratitude from the BTS members toward the ARMY, while also promising more good days to come. It was released as part of BTS’ 10th anniversary ‘2023 BTS FESTA’.

Members RM and Jimin too posted emotional letters on the occasion of their anniversary. RM often shared his thoughts and feelings through letters that leave ARMY emotional. RM even said that there were countless waves, but they are here now. Even Jimin posted a long and sweet letter for BTS and ARMY. He recalled being just 19 at the time of their debut and now he is 29. He said, ‘I was 19 when I first met you (ARMY). I can’t believe now I am 29 and nothing has changed between us. In fact, it’s even better.’

Meanwhile, the boys have planned a lot of things for ARMY. They left messages and poster gifts for them All over Seoul. They also planned many beautiful events in the city.

Latest Entertainment News